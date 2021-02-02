Black History Month

Gov. Lamont to Hold Black History Month Roundtable Discussion

Gov. Ned Lamont will host a roundtable discussion on Black History Month Tuesday afternoon.

The conversation will include the recently-enacted state law requiring all Connecticut high schools to offer courses on African-American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino studies.

Connecticut is the first state in the nation to enact such a law.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Education Deputy Commissioner Desi Nesmith, State Senator Doug McCrory, State Representative Bobby Sanchez, State Representative Bobby Gibson, State Representative Gerry Reyes, Hartford Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, and State Education Resource Center (SERC) Executive Director Ingrid Canady.

You can watch the roundtable discussion in this article beginning at 2 p.m.

