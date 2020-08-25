Gov. Lamont to Hold News Conference Amid COVID-19 Spike in Danbury

Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news conference to discuss the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Danbury.

The governor will be joined by Mayor Mark Boughton, Connecticut Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, City of Danbury Acting Health Director Kara Prunty, and other local officials.

The 11 a.m. conference will be held outside of city hall.

Last week, the Conn. Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for the city of Danbury. A day after the declaration was issued, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said there had been seven new COVID-19 cases in the city.

In a statement from President Dr. John B. Clark, students at Western Connecticut State University were also told they will not be allowed to return to university residence halls for at least two weeks.