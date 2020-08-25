danbury

Gov. Lamont to Hold News Conference Amid COVID-19 Spike in Danbury

David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news conference to discuss the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Danbury.

The governor will be joined by Mayor Mark Boughton, Connecticut Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, City of Danbury Acting Health Director Kara Prunty, and other local officials.

The 11 a.m. conference will be held outside of city hall.

Local

unemployment 2 hours ago

FEMA Approves Additional $300 Per Week for Unemployed in Connecticut

Fairfield University 11 hours ago

Fairfield University Retesting Students and Staff After Issues With Lab Running COVID-19 Tests

Last week, the Conn. Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for the city of Danbury. A day after the declaration was issued, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said there had been seven new COVID-19 cases in the city.

In a statement from President Dr. John B. Clark, students at Western Connecticut State University were also told they will not be allowed to return to university residence halls for at least two weeks.

This article tagged under:

danburyCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicConnecticut Department of Public Health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us