State Reminds Residents About Available Mental Health, Family Services Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

State officials are reminding residents about the various mental health and family services that are available amid the ongoing pandemic.

Governor Ned Lamont hosted a roundtable discussion on Tuesday with speakers from the the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Department of Children and Families along with representatives for nonprofit providers including United Family Services and Intercommunity.

The state's 211 website can help residents get services and programs they need as the pandemic continues. There are hotlines for young adults who may be struggling, there are resources for parents who may be struggling and there are resources to get help with food.

There are also statewide services available to any child who may be going through any sort of behavioral health crisis. Officials with United Family Services said they have mobile therapists that can come to anywhere in the community where a child may be struggling with things including depression, anxiety, trauma, self-harm, grief, etc.

The mobile crisis unit is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends and holidays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are specialists who are available by phone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There is no cost to families.

There are also adult mobile units available that can assist.

Lamont urged residents not to hesitate to reach out if you're in need. He said COVID-19 doesn't take a break and neither does mental health or stress.

"You may be in quarantine, but you're not alone," Lamont said. He also reminded people to check in on their friends and friends of friends.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 8.6% on Tuesday as hospitalizations also increased.

Lamont said there are an additional 40 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and there have been an additional 18 coronavirus related deaths.

According to Lamont, Tuesday's positivity rate is the highest number since we've started broad-based testing.