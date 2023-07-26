Gov. Lamont to make announcement about Connecticut car and truck emission standards

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to make an announcement about Connecticut's car and truck emission standards Wednesday morning.
The governor will be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes, Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Karen Kitsis, and other state leaders.
A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. in New Haven for the announcement.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.