Connecticut

Gov. Lamont to make announcement about Connecticut car and truck emission standards

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to make an announcement about Connecticut's car and truck emission standards Wednesday morning.

The governor will be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes, Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Karen Kitsis, and other state leaders.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. in New Haven for the announcement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us