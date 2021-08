Gov. Ned Lamont will introduce his choice to serve as the next commissioner of the State Department of Education Thursday.

The governor will make the announcement during a bill signing ceremony at 11:15 a.m. in Hartford. The bill is an effort to recruit more teachers to take jobs in high-needs districts throughout the state.

The new commissioner will replace Dr. Miguel Cardona, who left the post after being nominated to become U.S. Secretary of Education in the Biden Administration.