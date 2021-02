Governor Ned Lamont is set to visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic that has been set up at a magnet school in Waterbury Wednesday morning.

The 10 a.m. event will be held at Waterbury Arts Magnet School.

The governor will be joined by several officials including Mayor Neil O'Leary, Saint Mary's Hospital President Dr. Steven Schneider and Waterbury Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin.

The clinic is a joint venture between the City of Waterbury and Saint Mary's Hospital.