Governor Announces Multi-Million Dollar Award to Combat Suicide Prevention

Governor Ned Lamont, along with state and health officials, announced Connecticut is receiving a five-year $3.5 million grant to go towards suicide prevention.

On average, 403 Connecticut residents die annually of suicide between 2015 and 2019, and in the era of COVID, that number is expected to rise.

"There's a lot of different ways the stress is playing out that's why we're dealing as best as we can" said Governor Ned Lamont.

The money will also go towards mental health and domestic violence services which experts hope will help decrease the state's suicide rate.

"We are seeing a vast increase in the number of calls for crisis response for individuals in the community," said Diane Manning, CEO of United Services Inc., a group providing domestic violence programs and shelters.

"The biggest need is to have additional community-based resources to respond to the calls. Additional funding would be helpful to have for treatment resources. For individuals to be able to have options for housing," said Manning.

Present during Thursday's press conference was Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, the commissioner of Connecticut's Department of Mental Health and Addictive Services. She said the department is creating avenues for residents across the state to have a safe place to discuss how they feel.

"The goal is really to come together via teams....everyone will break out to eight breakout groups and will have a discussion about what people are experiencing, how are they coping with the stresses and what they think will make a difference," said Delphin-Rittmon.

The commissioner said the meeting will take place once per quarter and more information will be made available through the Department of Mental Health and Addictive Services.