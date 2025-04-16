Governor asks towns, businesses, organizations to report impact from federal funding changes

Gov. Ned Lamont is asking businesses, nonprofits and municipalities in the state that have been impacted by recent federal government action to report it to the state.

The state is urging affected groups to report impacts of pauses, cancelations and reductions in federal funding, reductions in employment and impacts from tariffs.

Lamont’s office said the information will be shared with the relevant state agencies, which will use the data to “help inform the state’s response as these directives from the federal government continue to be made.”

There is an online reporting tool at ct.gov/fedimpact.

“Submitting this data is purely voluntary, but I think everyone understands the importance of sharing this information so that we can better understand what exactly is happening and formulate a response on the state and local levels,” Lamont said in a statement.

The governor’s office said that any information submitted should be considered public information and may be released by the state to interested parties.