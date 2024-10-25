Connecticut

Governor declares state of emergency due to critical fire weather conditions

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A state of emergency has been declared because of the critical fire weather conditions that exist throughout the state.

Governor Ned Lamont made the announcement Friday afternoon, referencing the massive brush fire at Lamentation Mountain which has been burning since Monday.

Firefighters continue to work around the clock to contain that fire.

“The filing of this declaration will help provide state and local emergency management officials with the necessary tools to monitor and limit the threat of potential fires, respond to active fires, and respond to any additional fires that may start," Lamont said.

State officials are strongly urging residents to avoid any type of outdoor burning as the current conditions pose a high risk of fire danger.

There is no rain forecasted in the state for at least the next seven to 10 days.

Several other smaller brush fires have been reported across Connecticut, including one in Somers that burned about an acre of land off Old Hampton Road.

Another brush fire started burning this morning at Seymour Reservoir Number 4 in the Naugatuck State Forest.

You can read the declaration below.

