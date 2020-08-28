first alert weather

Governor Declares State of Emergency to Expedite Response After Storms

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency in response to yesterday’s storms to provide more help.  

His office said this authorizes the governor to order certain actions that will help expedite the response.

Right after the storms, the governor deployed around 100 personnel from the Connecticut National Guard Response Force and two search and rescue teams to East Haven and Branford to help  the hard-hit towns to assist in the response and route clearance teams were also sent to North Haven.

Local

Groton 10 mins ago

Body Found at Beach in Groton

governor ned lamont 10 mins ago

Gov. Lamont To Request Extension of Emergency Authority

“This powerful storm that moved so quickly into our state yesterday evening caused severe damage in certain communities and left thousands without power, just a couple of weeks following similar damage from Tropical Storm Isaias,” Lamont said in a statement. “I remain in consistent communication with town leaders and utility officials so that we can move resources to where they are most needed at this time.”

PHOTOS: Severe Storms Move Through Connecticut

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us