Governor Declares State of Emergency to Expedite Response After Storms

Gov. Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency in response to yesterday’s storms to provide more help.

His office said this authorizes the governor to order certain actions that will help expedite the response.

Right after the storms, the governor deployed around 100 personnel from the Connecticut National Guard Response Force and two search and rescue teams to East Haven and Branford to help the hard-hit towns to assist in the response and route clearance teams were also sent to North Haven.

“This powerful storm that moved so quickly into our state yesterday evening caused severe damage in certain communities and left thousands without power, just a couple of weeks following similar damage from Tropical Storm Isaias,” Lamont said in a statement. “I remain in consistent communication with town leaders and utility officials so that we can move resources to where they are most needed at this time.”

