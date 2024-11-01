Governor directs flags to half-staff Monday in honor of fallen asst. fire chief

Governor Ned Lamont is directing flags be lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of Botsford Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Pete Blomberg.

Police said 72-year-old Peter Blomberg, of Newtown, was crossing Route 6, also known as Church Hill Road, near Dayton Street, around 6:15 p.m. on Monday when a pickup truck struck him.

Blomberg served as the assistant fire chief for Botsford Fire Rescue, and he responded to two fire calls the day of his death.

Blomberg's funeral is planned for Monday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church, located on 46 Church Hill Rd.

“First Assistant Chief Pete Blomberg dedicated his career to fire prevention and the safety of our communities, and his line of duty death is an awful tragedy,” Lamont said. “My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends, his fellow firefighters who serve with Botsford Fire Rescue, the entire Newtown community, and all first responders who selflessly serve the public.”

He is being remembered as a wonderful man who loved the fire department, his town and his country.

Blomberg had four children - Lindsey, Lauren, Sara and Jillian - and a grandchild named Everett.

All U.S. and state flags should be lowered at sunrise and should stay lowered until sunset Monday.