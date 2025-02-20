Governor heading to India with state officials, business leaders

Gov. Ned Lamont is heading to India, where he along with other state officials and business leaders will meet with executives from companies and government officials to discuss strategies to build stronger economic ties between Connecticut and India, according to the governor’s office.

Lamont is in Washington, DC from Thursday to Saturday, then he will be in India from Sunday, Feb. 23, to Saturday, March 1.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, who is a board member of Advance Connecticut and resides in India, will host the group, the governor’s office said.

The governor’s office said the delegation includes

Connecticut Economic and Community Development Commissioner Daniel O’Keefe

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi

UConn President Radenka Maric

Yale University Vice Provost for Research Michael Crair

Connecticut Innovations CEO Matthew McCooe

Executives from Advance Connecticut, a business-driven nonprofit organization that works to engage, retain and recruit businesses to Connecticut.

They will be traveling to Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai.

“There are several notable Indian companies that have expressed interest in expanding their operations to North America, and we plan on meeting with them to let them know why Connecticut is an excellent place for them to select as their base of operations,” Lamont said in a statement. “We will also meet with executives from several Indian companies that are already operating in our state, such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. Connecticut and India have many unique connections, and we want to strengthen that bond and increase it to its full economic potential.”

The group will also participate in Venture Clash, a roundtable discussion on quantum computing, and a memorandum of understanding signing, which will be announced during the visit, the governor’s office said.

The governor’s office said 38,000 India-born residents in Connecticut make up 14% of the state’s foreign-born population.

Of the19,990 international students studying in Connecticut, 7,200 are from India, making it the top country of origin of international students in the state and approximately 36.5% of international students in Connecticut are from India, compared to 29.4% nationally, according to the governor’s office.

The governor’s office said Lamont might adjust his schedule and return to Connecticut earlier if necessary.

This week, Lamont is in Washington, DC, where he is taking part in the National Governors Association’s 2025 Winter Meeting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and he and First Lady Annie Lamont, along with other governors and their spouses, will attend a black-tie dinner and reception at the White House hosted by President Donald Trump on Saturday night.