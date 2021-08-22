hurricane henri

Governor Implements Tractor-Trailer, Motorcycle Ban on I-95 Due to Hurricane Henri

Governor Ned Lamont announced that he's implementing a travel ban on all empty tractor-trailers, tandem tractor-trailers, and motorcycles on Interstate 95 due to Hurricane Henri.

The ban will become effective at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will remain in effect until further notice, according to the governor's office.

“During peak periods of the storm, the heavy rain and strong winds will make travel unsafe, particularly along the coast in the area of I-95,” Governor Lamont said. “I encourage everyone to stay off the roads on Sunday and into Monday morning to the greatest extent possible.”

Residents of several shoreline cities and towns are being told they have to evacuate their homes because of a hurricane warning that's been issued ahead of the arrival of Henri.

