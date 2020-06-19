Governor Issues Proclamation Declaring Juneteenth Day

The governor has issued a proclamation to recognize today as Juneteenth Day in honor of the oldest known celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States.

He’s declared June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth in Connecticut, but said on Twitter that “simply recognizing a day and educating people about our country's history is not enough.”

On June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger led Union troops to Galveston, Texas to make the announcement that the Civil War was over and enslaved people were free, two and a half years after the enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Lamont added that the state needs to “take action to reach the goal of a more equal and just society.” Read the full proclamation.

Several cities and towns are holding Juneteenth celebrations today. See the full list.