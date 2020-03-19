Governor, Jackson Labs to Make Announcement About COID-19

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to make an announcement this morning with staff from Jackson Laboratory in Farmington about novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The announcement comes as the state is dealing with 96 positive cases of coronavirus in the state and the first death, an 88-year-old man who suffered severe complications from the virus.

The 88-year-old man was living at Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossing, an assisted living facility in Ridgefield. He was recently admitted to Danbury Hospital, where he died.

Lamont and representatives from The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine will hold a news conference to make an announcement regarding COVID-19 at 11 a.m.

Total patients tested positive as of March 18: 96

Fairfield County: 69

Hartford County: 11

Litchfield County: 5

Middlesex County: 1

New Haven County: 1