Governor Lamont, Higher Education Officials to Discuss Plans for In-Person Learning

The governor and representatives from some of the state’s institutions of higher learning will be holding a news conference this morning to discuss plans to conduct in-person learning during the summer and fall semesters.

Colleges sent students home early in the COVID-19 pandemic and graduations last year were either virtual or put on pause.

Some students have since returned to campuses, with limits and restrictions in place, while other students have continued to learn from home.

Graduations for some college and university students will be in person this year, but with safety measures in place because of the ongoing pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont; Dr. Joe Bertolino, president of Southern Connecticut State University; Dr. Thomas G. Coley, shoreline-west regional community college president; Dr. William “Terry” Brown, CEO of Gateway Community College; and Dr. Judy D. Olian, president of Quinnipiac University will take part in the news conference.

The news conference will be held at 11 at Gateway Community College in New Haven.

