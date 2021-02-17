Connecticut appellate court

Governor Lamont Picks His General Counsel to Serve on Appellate Court

Gov. Ned Lamont nominated 16 people for state judge positions Wednesday, including his general counsel for a spot on Connecticut's second-highest court.

The Democratic governor picked his counsel, Robert Clark, to serve on the state Appellate Court. Clark would fill a vacancy created when Judge Douglas Lavine stepped down in December after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Clark was a Superior Court judge in Bridgeport before leaving the post to serve as general counsel when Lamont's term began in January 2019. He previously served in private practice, as an assistant state attorney general and as special counsel to former state Attorney General George Jepsen.

``Bob has served as my General Counsel during an historic an unprecedented time for our state, including most significantly during the current pandemic,'' Lamont said in a statement. ``He has been instrumental in working through many of the complex legal questions faced by my office during that time, and he has done it with skill, wisdom, and unwavering commitment.''

The governor also nominated 15 people to serve as Superior Court judges including three assistant U.S. attorneys, Michael Gustafson, H. Gordon Hall and Ndidi Moses.

