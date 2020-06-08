Governor Lamont Plans to Work With Legislature to Ban Police Chokeholds in Conn.

Governor Ned Lamont said he plans to work with the state legislature to ban the use of chokeholds by law enforcement in Connecticut, he told NBC Connecticut on Monday.

According to the governor and his chief of staff, the ban on chokeholds would come during a special session of the state legislature.

Governor Lamont said his chief of staff, Paul Mounds, is working the legislature on the next steps.

"Paul's in conversations with the legislature leadership coming up with a program that's a legislative agenda that makes a lot of sense and criminal justice reform and police accountability will be at the top of that list," the governor said.

When asked specifically by NBC Connecticut if he planned to ban chokeholds in the state, the governor responded, "yes."

Thousands lined up on Monday for a public viewing honoring George Floyd in his longtime hometown of Houston, Texas.

Police chokeholds have been received added scrutiny since the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody with a Minneapolis police officer choking off his air with a knee on his neck.

The four officers present for Floyd's death are all facing charges.

Prosecutors elevated charges against former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, to second-degree murder, according to criminal complaints filed by the state of Minnesota. Chauvin is seen on video pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded for air.

Around the world, police departments are reevaluating the use of chokeholds.

"We'll be setting the timeline once we are in full agreement with the governor, with the legislative leaders on the actual bill, but we are working in earnest with the legislative committee of cognizance as well as legislative leaders so we'll have more details on when the governor will officially call them back into session, but that is the governor's intent," Mounds said.

Mounds has said previously that the state does not teach the controversial chokehold manuever used in the death of Floyd at state academies.

The Democrat-led legislature in New York planned to pass a repeal Monday as part of several bills that would also ban officers from subduing people with chokeholds and enshrine in state law an executive order giving the attorney general the power to investigate certain types of police misconduct.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he intends to sign the police accountability bills.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Congress to pass legislation to outlaw the use of chokeholds by police departments. The former vice president said George Floyd protests were a “wake-up call” and that President Donald Trump was “part of the problem.”

