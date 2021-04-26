Governor Lamont Releases Proposal for Use of $6 Billion from American Rescue Plan

The state of Connecticut is expecting to receive more than $6 billion of COVID-19 recovery aid through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the governor has released plans on where that money could be spent.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont gave his proposal to legislative leaders.

His office said law requires the legislature’s Appropriations Committee to create its own proposal by May 16, and then the two plans will be subject to final negotiations between the legislature and the governor.

“The funds due to arrive in Connecticut through the American Rescue Plan Act represent an incredible opportunity for this state to make transformative investments to emerge healthier and stronger,” Lamont said in a statement. “Our proposal places a special emphasis on equity, investments in children and families, and making our state even more prepared in the event of another public health emergency or crisis. This is a unique moment for Connecticut, and by maximizing the utility of these resources, we can continue putting our state on an upward trajectory for the remainder of the pandemic, the recovery, and into the future.”

Lamont office said the governor’s proposal makes investments in five key areas: