Governor Lamont to Announce Initiative to Encourage College Students to Become Teachers

Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news conference this morning to announce the launch of a new state initiative to encourage college students to explore careers as teachers in Connecticut’s elementary, middle and high schools

Lamont, who is in quarantine after his communications director tested positive for COVID-19, will hold a news conference through Zoom at 11:30 a.m.

He will be joined by Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona; Central Connecticut State University President Dr. Zulma Toro; CCSU Dean of Education and Professional Studies Dr. Kimberly Kostelis; Bristol Superintendent Dr. Catherine Carbone; and Dr. Samuel Galloway, director of talent management for Bristol Public Schools.

This comes after an announcement in October that the Educators Rising Academy curriculum, which encourages students to consider careers in education, would expand to 10 school districts across Connecticut.

The governor said the program will allow young people in high school and above to get incentives and tutoring to consider pursuing a career in teaching.

