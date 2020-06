Governor Lamont is visiting a food giveaway event in Torrington on Wednesday.

The giveaway, organized by Friendly Hands Food Bank, will be held at Torrington Middle School from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For over the last three decades, Friendly Hands Food Bank has served families in the several towns including Torrington, Harwinton, Litchfield, and Thomaston areas.

This event is open to all Connecticut residents.