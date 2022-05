Gov. Ned Lamont is going to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon about the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles.

Lamont’s office said he, DMV Commissioner Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane and Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera will be discussing efforts to reduce wait times for people using the DMV.

The news conference will be held at the DMV office in Wethersfield.

