Afghan Refugees

Governor Lamont to Give Update on Afghan Evacuees Resettling in Connecticut

New Haven skyline
NBCConnecticut.com

The governor will give an update this morning on the resettlement of Afghan evacuees in Connecticut.

In September, Gov. Ned Lamont said as many as 310 Afghan evacuees would call Connecticut home in the coming months.

Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services, or IRIS, said the majority of the evacuees from Afghanistan coming to Connecticut are coming as humanitarian parolees and would not have access to a lot of the benefits that refugees would normally receive.

Hundreds of Afghan refugees will call Connecticut home by the end of the year.

Groups have been coming together to help them when they arrive in the state.  

Imagine fleeing your home with nothing but your family and a suitcase for a strange country where you don’t know the language or the culture. This is the reality for the Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban in the final days of U.S. occupation. NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker explains what happens next.

Lamont will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. in New Haven.

He will be joined by New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker; Seila Mosquera-Bruno, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Housing; Deidre Gifford, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Social Services; Chris George, executive director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services; Susan Schnitzer, president and CEO of the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants; Bob Fishman, executive director of the Connecticut Immigrant and Refugee Coalition; members of Connecticut’s Emergency Afghan Evacuee Task Force; and other state and local officials.

