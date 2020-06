Gov. Ned Lamont will be giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic during a news briefing this afternoon.

At 4 p.m., Lamont will hold a briefing to provide updates on the state of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

On Monday, the state released new statistics that said coronavirus hospitalizations in the state continued to decrease as total cases reported in Connecticut topped 42,700.

As of Monday, there had been 42,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,944 deaths.