Governor Lamont to Hold COVID Briefing This Afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont is going to be holding a news briefing Thursday afternoon on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Wednesday was 16.55%, a decrease from 18.44% on Tuesday, and 1,805 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️28,663 tests were administered and 4,745 came back positive (16.55% rate)

➡️1,805 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 14)



The news conference comes a day after Lamont announced that he signed an executive order requiring people visiting Connecticut nursing homes will have to proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result.

The governor will be holding a virtual news conference at 4 p.m.