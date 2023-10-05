Connecticut

Governor Lamont to meet with CDC director on Thursday

Gov. Ned Lamont will be meeting with the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday morning.

The governor’s office will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. and Lamont will receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine at Fair Haven Community Health Care in New Haven and he will also meet with CDC director Mandy  Cohen, who will be visiting the clinic to discuss the latest updates on the COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Fair Haven Community Health Care CEO Suzanne Lagarde will also take part in the news conference.

