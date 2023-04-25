Governor Makes Nomination to CT Supreme Court

Gov. Ned Lamont today said he is nominating Sandra Slack Glover, of Guilford, to serve as an Associate Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Glover, 52, is being nominated to fill the seat that was held by the Honorable Maria Araújo Kahn, who resigned last month after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Lamont said in a statement that Glover “has demonstrated a respect for the rule of law and a commitment to ensuring that justice is served fairly.”

“Selecting nominees for the Supreme Court is a decision that I take very seriously. Sandra has the qualities that meet the high standards that the residents of Connecticut deserve from their highest court,” Lamont said.

Glover said in a statement that she is “deeply honored” to be nominated and “grateful for the trust” Lamont is placing in her.

“If confirmed by the General Assembly, I will work hard every day to continue serving the interests of justice for the people of Connecticut,” she said.

Lamont said Glover received a B.A. with high distinction in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia, an M.A. in political science from Duke University, and a J.D. with highest honors from the University of Chicago Law School, where she served as articles editor of the University of Chicago Law Review.

She served as a law clerk to Justice Sandra Day O’Connor of the U.S. Supreme Court and to Chief Judge Richard A. Posner of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, Lamont’s office said.

Glover joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut in 2004 and has served as chief of the Appellate Unit since 2010.

The Office of the Governor will forward Glover’s nomination to the General Assembly.