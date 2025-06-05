Gov. Lamont thinking ‘seriously' about running again

Go. Ned Lamont said he has not made an official decision on whether to run again, but he is interested in keeping going and thinking about it seriously when he spoke with reporters on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m thinking about it seriously,” Lamont said while meeting with reporters about the end of the 2025 legislative session.

Lamont took office as the state’s 89th governor in January 2019 and is serving his second term.

“I love the job. I think we’ve had extraordinary progress compared to where we were say 10 years ago. I think Susan (Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz) and I are a pretty good team,” Lamont said.

The governor said this is an “incredibly complicated time.”

“Starting with all the uncertainty of Washington, the increased possibility of a recession, so maybe it’s a time where experience makes a difference. That’s not a yes or a no, though. That’s a way of saying I’m thinking about it seriously. I’m thinking about it with Susan. I’m thinking about it with Annie Lamont.”

The governor was asked about Washington, DC and the White House as well.

“I know what our principles are, I know what our values are. I know where I stand up. I also don’t go out of our way to pick a fight. I’m working with the White House on things like energy, but if you want to come to one of my schools and try and take a Dreamer out of that classroom, I’ll be standing there at the door, so I don’t need to go out and pick a fight, but I think people know where I stand,” Lamont said.

Lamont said he does not have a specific timeframe for making a decision about running again.

“I’m a lot more inclined and interested in keeping going, to keep this positive momentum going than I was say six months or a year ago,” Lamont said.

“That said, I still have some conversations to make. I’ve put everything on hold during this last four or five months, pretty tricky budget session to get through,” he added.