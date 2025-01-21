Governor outlines plans intended strengthen state's resilience against extreme weather events

The governor has announced proposals that his office said ate intended to strengthen the state’s resilience against the impacts of extreme weather events and climate change.

“I understand that there are different opinions about the science of climate change, but it is undeniable that each year is bringing an increased number of extreme weather events and abnormal climate patterns that are direct threats to our homes and our lives,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “These severe weather events aren’t just happening on TV in faraway locations, they’re happening in our backyards.”

Looking back at 2024

Hi office said, in 2024 alone, Connecticut experienced heavy rainstorms in January that resulted in a near-failure of the Fitchville Pond Dam in Bozrah and severe flooding of the Yantic River in Norwich, unprecedented rainfall in August that resulted in three deaths and nearly $300 million in damage and then precipitation levels far below normal in the fall.

That led to drought and there were several brush fires throughout the state, including a large one on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin and Meriden that took several weeks to fully contain and resulted in the line-of-duty death of a firefighter.

And the stretch from July 2023 to June 2024 was the wettest year in recorded history for Connecticut and 2024 was the hottest year and had the hottest summer on record for Hartford, the governor’s office said.

“It is urgent that we take the steps necessary to make sound investments that harden our infrastructure, defend our natural resources, and enact the protections we need to save human lives, property, and livelihood. This is a critical issue that ought to be near the top of every lawmaker’s priorities, and for the sake of the people of Connecticut I want to work with the legislature this session on enacting a comprehensive resiliency bill,” Lamont added.

Gov. Lamont's plan

The bill Lamont is proposing includes:

Flood insurance notifications

Require banks, mortgage companies, insurance companies and insurance brokers and agents to notify homeowners about the availability of flood insurance at the time of the mortgage signing and formally acknowledge if the customer has declined to purchase a flood policy.

As it stands now, only homeowners with a home in a FEMA-designated flood zone are required to obtain flood insurance and many homeowners who have experienced a flood are surprised to learn that homeowners’ insurance does not cover flood damage, the governor’s office said.

Notifying homeowners and renters about flood risks

Amend state law to establish a disclosure related to the history of flooding on a property or its location in a flood zone and extend the flood history and flood zone notification to renters.

The governor’s office said current state law requires disclosure about mechanical, structural, lead paint, mold and other similar issues to homeowners.

Requiring additional review of coast development plans

Expand the referral requirement to include additional activities in flood risk areas near coastal functions that help buffer flooding (wetlands, beaches, and dunes) to provide Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection with greater opportunity to provide comment and recommendations.

The governor’s office said towns now refer certain development plans in coastal areas to DEEP, but development in recent years has been increasing in additional risk areas that are not currently covered.

Remove the exemption for the coastal site plan review for single-family homes

Under current state law, the development of single-family homes is exempt from the coastal site plan review process unless they are located next to specific shoreline features, the governor’s office said.

The proposal removes the exemption and subjects these developments to review “for the purpose of protecting important coastal features and uses and minimizing risks.”

Reduce state investment in highest-risk flood areas

The proposal would prohibit state investments in new or substantial renovation of residential development in highest-risk flood areas.

The governor’s office said residential construction in the highest-risk floodplain areas increases disaster response and recovery burdens, increases displacement and creates an outsized risk to residents and responders. So too does the development of public infrastructure that serves these structures.

Enhances and coordinates existing planning mechanisms

The governor’s office said cities and towns, councils of governments, and the state prepare plans for land use, hazard mitigation, transportation, and evacuation and they are required to receive state or federal funding.

He is proposing that climate risks become incorporated in each of these plans, at appropriate scale and analysis, to improve capital planning, land use strategies and funding applications. He also is proposing increased sharing of mapping to improve local to state coordination.

Modify and create local funding streams

The governor said cities and towns now use the municipal reserve fund and town aid road to support local capital improvements and his proposal is to clarify that the funds can be used “to incorporate resiliency considerations.”

He is also proposing Resiliency Improvement Districts.

Enable a regional Transfer of Development Rights program

The governor is proposing the expansion of a TDR program so cities and towns can work together on development and conservation goals “while reducing their vulnerabilities and preserving the local grand list.”

Require geolocation of culverts and bridges

Lamont is proposing to require municipalities to geolocate culverts and bridges and share the data with councils of governments and appropriate state agencies.

When is the govenor's budget address

Lamont’s annual budget address is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5.