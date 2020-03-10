Governor Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus

Gov. Ned Lamont is declaring civil preparedness and public health emergencies in Connecticut so that the state can take specific actions in response to coronavirus – COVID-19.

Two people in Connecticut have tested positive for coronavirus, including a Wilton man in his 40s or 50s and a woman in her 60s from Bethlehem who works at Bridgeport Hospital. Fifty-four patients have tested negative.

Two other people with Connecticut connections have tested positive as well.

A Fairfield County nurse tested positive for COVID-19, according to Gov. Ned Lamont, however the woman is a Westchester County resident and is believed to have been exposed to the virus there.

And on Saturday, Lamont announced that a second New York State resident who works in Connecticut tested positive for COVID-19, noting that the person "is a community physician who made rounds at Bridgeport Hospital and did not show signs or symptoms of coronavirus while working with patients and stayed home to self-monitor."

That case is not connected to the Bethlehem woman, who officials believe was infected during an out-of-state trip to Nevada, then flew home and was working at Bridgeport Hospital. She is now in care.

The woman had contact with children and grandchildren and that has led to the Region 14 school district closing for the rest of the week, officials said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

School buildings in the district will be closed from March 11 to 15 to deep clean and disinfect them.