Governor Proposing Free Visits to Museums for CT Children This Summer

The governor is proposing free visit to museums for Connecticut children this summer.

The plan would allow all Connecticut children 18 and under and one accompanying adult to visit any of the state’s participating museums for free between July 1 to Sept. 6.

Gov. Ned Lamont included the plan in his proposal to the Connecticut General Assembly for allocating the state’s portion of the federal COVID-19 recovery funding coming via the American Rescue Plan Act.

A statement from the governor’s office said the plan would call for a $15 million investment from the state’s federal recovery funds to the participating museums.

Authorization would have to come from the state legislature.

Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Seaport Museum, Beardsley Zoo, Connecticut Science Center and the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk have all expressed interest in participating, according to the governor’s office, and all museums in the state will be invited to participate.

“Connecticut has some of the best museums in the region, and they were significantly impacted by the pandemic,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

He said this would also provide opportunities for children who’ve lost out on classroom experience due to the pandemic.

The governor said more information on the program will be announced in the coming weeks.

Applications and funding guidelines will be available by May 15 on the Connecticut Office of the Arts and Connecticut Humanities websites.