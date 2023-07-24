Governor seeks federal help for Connecticut farmers impacted by recent flooding

The governor is asking for federal help for Connecticut farmers who suffered losses because of recent flooding.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he has contacted the U.S. Department of Agriculture, asking for a federal agriculture disaster declaration for all eight counties after recent rainfall causes flooding, particularly along the Connecticut River and other waterways, that damaged farms and crops.

The state Department of Agriculture found that 27 farms are estimating losses totaling more than 1,500 acres and nearly $21 million in lost sales revenue, Lamont’s office said.

Lamont told U.S. Agriculture Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack that Connecticut received 10.74 inches of rain so far in July, which is 423% of the state’s normal rainfall for the month.

A federal agriculture disaster declaration would make farmers eligible for federal disaster assistance programs, such as emergency loans, to cover production losses they experienced from the flooding, Lamont said.

“My administration has been in regular contact with farmers from across Connecticut who are experiencing an incredible amount of losses due to the severe and abnormal weather we have experienced just in these first several months of 2023 that is having a major impact on their ability to operate,” Lamont said in a statement. “Farms are small businesses that provide the food we rely on and also employ a significant number of workers. The approval of this declaration will help these farmers continue supporting their businesses. I appreciate Secretary Vilsack’s consideration of this request and his ongoing support for Connecticut’s agricultural industry.”

The flooding comes after frost in February and May that impacted 1,077 acres and caused $8.4 million in losses.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an agriculture disaster declaration for all eight counties due to the impact of the sub-freezing weather conditions that occurred in the early morning of May 18 that damaged crops, according to Lamont’s officer.

Farmers have eight months from the date of that agriculture disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans from the federal government and must contact their local Farm Service Agency office.