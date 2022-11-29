Governor Signs Bill to Extend Gas Tax Cuts, Increase Energy Assistance, Premium Pay

The governor has signed legislation to extend the gas tax cuts and fare-free bus service and to increase energy assistance and funding for the Premium Pay Program.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday signed House Bill 6001 into law after the General Assembly passed it during a special session.

“We’re extending the gas tax holiday a little bit longer, providing energy assistance for those in need, and increasing the amount of funding available for the pandemic pay program for the essential workers who’ve showed up to work every day throughout the pandemic. During the upcoming regular session, it is my goal to continue advancing more policy changes like these that will make a difference in the lives of the people who live here,” Lamont said in a statement.

Lamont's office said the legislation extends the suspension of the state’s 25 cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline through Dec. 31.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, the tax will be phased back in over a period of five months at five cents per month.

The suspension of the collection of fares on public transit buses statewide has been extended through March 31.

The governor’s office said this is the maximum date that complies with 12-month length-of-time federal restrictions for temporary public transit pilot programs.

The governor’s office said the legislation also increases energy assistance, supplementing this year’s $98.5 million of federal Low-Income Household Energy Assistance funding with an additional $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Connecticut Department of Social Services.

Lamont’s office said the legislation also increases funding for the Premium Pay Program, supplementing the $30 million for the Premium Pay Program for essential workers for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic with an additional $75 million. That brings it to a total of $105 million.

The governor’s office said the bottle bill is also updated to allow retailers, especially small retailers, to continue selling off their existing inventory without being in violation of the changes that are scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1.