Governor signs law expanding Fallen Officer Fund to all first responders

A fund that provides financial support to the families of fallen police officers has been expanded to include career and volunteer firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.

Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill expanding and renaming the Fallen Officer Fund to the Fallen Hero Fund Thursday.

The legislation also allows surviving family members to stay on the first responder’s health insurance for up to five years.

The Fallen Hero Fund provides a one-time payment of $100,000 to surviving family members. The law goes into effect July 1.

“This bill provides some support to them, it is not compensation," Chief John Alston with the New Haven Fire Department said. "It shows that we as a community, we care for the people who care for us. Nobody goes to work thinking they’re not going to come home that night.”

This fund was first created after two Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush in 2022. Payments have gone out to two other families following the deaths of a state trooper and a Hartford police officer.

Colonel Daniel Loughman with Connecticut State Police said other first responders should receive the same level of support.

“This is an owed and overdue benefit to those who make the ultimate sacrifice," he said. “We all mourn together when our teammates, friends and first responders are injured, killed, while simply doing their jobs in our state.”

Four firefighters have died in the line of duty in the past decade, according to the Uniformed Professional Firefighters Association of Connecticut.

That number includes Robert Sharkevich Sr., a Wethersfield volunteer firefighter who fought the Hawthorne Fire in Berlin.

While no amount of money can bring back a family member, firefighters said it could provide comfort to a family going through a difficult time.

“For there to be some sort of safety net means the world to us firefighters and everyone else who was included in the expansion," Arturo Rosa, president of the Hartford Firefighters Association, said.