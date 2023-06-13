Governor signs law to expand wrong-way crash alert system

The governor has signed legislation to help stop wrong-way driving on Connecticut highways.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation into law that directs the state Department of Transportation to install wrong-way driving alert systems on at least 120 additional highway exit ramps that the agency has identified as high-risk.

The governor’s office said wrong-way crashes in Connecticut tripled in 2022 and more than 80% of wrong-way drivers were found to be impaired.

There were 13 wrong-way crashes that resulted in 23 deaths, compared to four wrong-way crashes in 2021 and two in 2020, Lamont’s office said.

DOT evaluated more than 700 ramps and put together a list of 236 high-risk locations, which include places where on-ramps and off-ramps are on the same side of the road, near establishments that serve alcohol, or lack highway illumination.

The wrong-way system uses cameras to detect when a driver is getting on a highway from the wrong direction and it rapidly flashes bright red LED lights to notify them that they are going the wrong way.

Lamont said the department started to install the technology on exit ramps in 2020 and has been expanding the use of it.

Future installations will include the ability to notify state police in real time.

The legislation also directs UConn to begin testing “directional rumble strips” that alert drivers when they are going the wrong way and for DOT to pilot the use of electronic signs along the highway to alert drivers of a potential wrong-way driver.

“It is shocking how quickly the number of wrong-way driving incidents has accelerated over these last couple of years, and we need to do more to prevent them,” Lamont said in a statement.

He added, “This is an issue that we cannot take lightly, and we must continue researching new and emerging methods of preventing wrong-way driving incidents.”

Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said the state is working hard to prevent these crashes from happening but also called on the public to help prevent wrong-way crashes.

“Nearly all of these crashes are caused by impaired drivers. We need travelers to always plan for a safe ride home if they plan to drink, and for motorists to drive sober each and every time they get behind the wheel,” he said.