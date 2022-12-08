Governor, State Police Union Reach Tentative Labor Agreement

The governor’s office said Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut State Police Union NP1 have tentatively agreed to the terms of a new labor agreement.

The agreement covers troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, covering wages, benefits, and working conditions, according to the governor’s office.

A news release from the governor’s office said the terms of the agreement are not being released until the membership can review it. Once it is agreed upon, it needs to go to the Connecticut General Assembly for final approval.

“It is an investment in the future of public safety in our state by incentivizing the recruitment of top-quality candidates, as well as the retention of our current troopers. Additional education, training, and professional development benefits are provided under the terms of the agreement, while also recognizing the importance of work-life balance through annual health and wellness funding,” Lamont said in a statement.

“It also makes significant investments in recruitment, retention, and the pillars of wellness of our State Police force. I believe that we are providing benefits and wages that will attract the best candidates possible while recognizing the sacrifices of the men and women of the Connecticut State Police,” Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said in a statement.

Todd Fedigan, president of the Connecticut State Police Union, said in a statement that the Connecticut State Police Union leadership believes this agreement recognizes the “unique circumstances and dangers of our profession.”

