Governor to Activate Severe Cold Weather Protocol This Weekend

The governor is activating the state’s severe cold weather protocol from noon on Saturday through noon on Sunday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from severe cold.

While it’s in place, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need is urged to call 211 to get connected to these services.

“When temperatures drop this low, it can be incredibly dangerous to be outdoors for extended periods of time,” Lamont said in a statement. “Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need can call 2-1-1 to get connected to a nearby location, and they can even provide transportation if necessary.”

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.