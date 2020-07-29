state government

Governor to Announce New Online Service to Connect Businesses With State Government

State leaders are preparing to announce a new online service to connect businesses with the government and streamline transaction.

The goal of the new digital service is to help businesses better find information and complete transactions with state government agencies, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The service is also aimed at making the process easier to start a business.

Governor Ned Lamont will join department commissioners for the announcement at 2 p.m. in New Haven.

You can watch the announcement in this article live at 2 p.m.

