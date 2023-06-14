Governor to attend Paris Air Show

Gov. Ned Lamont will be going to the Paris Air Show later this month and some state officials and business leaders will be attending with him.

The governor’s office said this is part of a business recruitment mission focused on the aerospace industry, which employs more than 34,000 people and contributes $10.4 billion to the state’s gross domestic product.

The Paris Air Show runs from June 19 to June 22.

“The aerospace industry is an important part of Connecticut’s employer base, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing billions to our economy,” Lamont said in a statement.

The governor’s office said the state participated at the Farnborough International Air Show in England in 2022 and has been participating at the Farnborough and the Paris Air Show since 2006.

“Our goal is to get more products that are made in Connecticut out into the world, and to get more of the world doing business in Connecticut. We are committed to supporting the companies that operate in our state, as well as working with those that are looking to establish operations here and leverage the best workforce in America,” Lamont added.

Economic and Community Development Commissioner Alexandra Daum, Chief Manufacturing Officer Paul Lavoie, AdvanceCT President John Bourdeaux and representatives from the University of Connecticut and the Aerospace Component Manufacturers Association will also attend.

CT Companies Attending Paris Air Show

The following Connecticut companies will be attending and exhibiting at the Air Show:

Aerospace and Specialty Metals Group

Alpha Metalcraft Group

Barnes Aerospace

Enjet Aero

First Aviation Services

Fluid Forming Technologies

FLYWAT (Chester Facility)

Forecast International

HarcoSemco

Hexcel

Hygrade Precision Technologies

Industries Group, Inc.

Jonal Laboratories

New England Airfoil Products, Inc.

OFS Optics

PCX AeroSystems

Pratt & Whitney

Pursuit Aerospace

Reno Machine Company

Sikorsky

SIMTECH, Inc.

The Lee Company

UE Precision Sensors

Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals, Inc.

Yarde Metals