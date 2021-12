Today is the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the governor will be attending a wreath-laying ceremony in New Haven in recognition.

The governor’s office said 18 servicemembers from Connecticut were killed in the attack.

Lamont will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the base of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven. The ceremony will be at 11:15 a.m.