Governor to deliver state of the state address Wednesday

Gov. Ned Lamont will deliver the state of the state address on Wednesday before a joint convention of the Connecticut General Assembly.

His 2025 address is expected to start around noon at the state Capitol.

Today is the day that the legislative session begins and lawmakers’ top priority will be a new two-year budget.

This will be a longer session, continuing until June as lawmakers craft a state spending plan.

You can find the fiscal year 2024 to 2025 budget here.