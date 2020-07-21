Governor to Encourage Use of Absentee Ballots Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The governor is promoting the use of absentee ballots for the primary election in August and he will be holding a news conference about it this afternoon as well as to push for the use of absentee ballots for the general election in November.

At 2:30 p.m., Gov. Ned Lamont will be in Windsor to discuss absentee ballots and to encouraage the state legislature to pass a law that would give voters the ability to use absentee ballots during the general election in November “as a means of social distancing.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and other state and local officials will attend the news conference, which will be held outside of Windsor Town Hall.

Absentee ballots are part of the special session, which begins today, and a listening session will start at 2 p.m. today in the Government Administration and Elections Committee on the wider use of absentee ballots in the November election.

Download the free NBC Connecticut App for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, including live news conferences, a town by town breakdown of the latest cases in our state and push alerts with breaking news updates

Some Republicans claim that voting by mail increases fraud, but the evidence just doesn’t support those claims. So what’s the disconnect?

On Monday, the state Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the secretary of state’s plan for sending out absentee ballots.

On Monday, Attorney General William Tong argued before the Connecticut Supreme Court to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state’s absentee ballot provisions and a notice on the state judicial website says the motion to dismiss Mary Fay et al v. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill was granted and the hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.

CT News Junkie reports that some Republican Congressional candidates argued that it would be unconstitutional for Merrill to send the ballots out.

"Executive officials are desperately trying to avoid having the constitutionality of their actions reviewed. Individuals who are unable to appear at the polls because of illness or disability are allowed to vote by absentee ballot under the Constitution. Neither the Secretary of the State nor the Governor may ignore the Constitution and unilaterally create no-excuse absentee voting for everyone. Only Connecticut’s citizens can amend the Constitution. The plaintiffs brought this action in order to enforce the Constitution and to protect the integrity of our elections. We will continue in our efforts to have a court determine whether the Secretary and the Governor have acted unlawfully," the attorney for the plaintiff's in the case said in a statement on Monday night.