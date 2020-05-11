Governor to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 4 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont will give an update at 4 p.m. on the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact in the state.

The briefing, held by video conference, is to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

Jan Hochadel, president of AFT Connecticut; and David Roche, president of the Connecticut Building Trades, will take part in the briefing.

AFT represents nurses and other health care workers, teachers and school personnel,and public employees.

His briefing comes hours after state education leaders met for a virtual round table discussion about what it will take to reopen schools, which have been closed since March, and what the schools will look like when that happens.

As of Saturday night, there had been 33,554 cases of COVID-19 reported among Connecticut residents, 1,242 patients are currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and there have been 2,967 COVID-19-associated deaths.