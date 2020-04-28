Governor to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 4 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. to give an update on the impact COVID-19 is having on the state of Connecticut.

Dr. Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist and director of infectious diseases for the Connecticut Department of Public Health; and Kristen Soto, the syndromic surveillance coordinator for the state Department of Public Health, will be taking part in the briefing.

On Monday, the governor said hospitalizations continue to fall in Connecticut.

Net hospitalizations fell by eight on Monday, to 1,758 currently in the state.It is the fifth straight day of declines.

The governor said that if hospitalizations continue to drop, in another seven to 10 days they might begin to look on easing some of the restrictions. While there are no specifics on what that could mean yet, the governor said the task force will be at Thursday's news conference and have specific ideas as they begin to lay out what the risks and benefits could be.

A total of 25,997 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and 2,012 have died.

On Tuesday morning, officials from Hartford HealthCare said Connecticut is currently at the top of the peak or plateau for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"My understanding is we are at the peak at the moment," said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford HealthCare's chief clinical officer.

The state is going to see hospitalizations continue to trend down, however, as more testing is rolled out, we will see an increase in active cases, Kumar said.