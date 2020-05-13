governor ned lamont

Governor to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 4:30 PM.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a briefing today on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut.  

The governor’s briefing will be at 4:30 p.m. through video conference and he will be joined by State Senator Christine Cohen (D-Guilford) and State Senator Paul Formica (R-East Lyme).

As of Monday night, the state has had a total of 34,333 cases of COVID-19, 1,189 people are currently hospitalized and there have been 3,041 COVID-19-associated deaths.

In all, the state has received reports of 138,424 COVID-19 tests being done.

The number of net hospitalizations is a key piece of the plan to reopen the state and the number of hospitalizations was down 23 from the day before.  

