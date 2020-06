Gov. Ned Lamont will be giving a briefing at 4 p.m. today on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the state.

The state started to reopen on May 20 and today is the day that hair salons, barber shops and the casinos reopened. Connecticut has had 42,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,944 deaths.

Lamont’s briefing will provide updates on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.