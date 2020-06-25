coronavirus in connecticut

Governor to Give Update on Impact of COVID-19 on Non-Profits

The governor is holding a news conference at Foodshare in Bloomfield at 11:30 a.m.

long lines outside a food share distribution site in East Hartford
NBC Connecticut

The governor will hold a news conference this morning to give an update on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Connecticut’s nonprofit organizations.

Gov. Ned Lamont will give an update at 11:30 a.m.

Participants include the following people, as well as others:

The news conference will be held in Bloomfield, at Foodshare.

Local

new haven

Man Shot While Driving in New Haven; Police Investigating

Windsor Locks

Teen Dead After Shooting in Windsor Locks Park

The organization has been running a drive-up food drive at Rentschler Field in East Hartford to meet the growing need families have had for food because of the economic toll the pandemic has taken.

As Foodshare’s supplemental operation at Rentschler Field nears the end of it’s fourth week, the need for food in Connecticut continues.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutgovernor ned lamontfoodshare
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us