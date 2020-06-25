Governor to Give Update on Impact of COVID-19 on Non-Profits

The governor will hold a news conference this morning to give an update on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Connecticut’s nonprofit organizations.

Gov. Ned Lamont will give an update at 11:30 a.m.

Participants include the following people, as well as others:

The news conference will be held in Bloomfield, at Foodshare.

The organization has been running a drive-up food drive at Rentschler Field in East Hartford to meet the growing need families have had for food because of the economic toll the pandemic has taken.

As Foodshare’s supplemental operation at Rentschler Field nears the end of it’s fourth week, the need for food in Connecticut continues.