Governor to Hold Briefing to Denounce Hate Crimes, Racial Slurs

Gov. Ned Lamont is holding a news conference today to denounce hate crimes and racial slurs.

This comes at a time when residents of Connecticut have been coming together to call for racial justice after the death of George Floyd in May as well as some racial incidents in Connecticut.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was handcuffed and on the ground when a white police officer in Minneapolis held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Video of what happened to Floyd sparked outrage and led to protests and demonstrations across Connecticut as well as the nation and beyond.

At noon, Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing in Manchester.

He will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Manchester Mayor Jay Moran, local state legislators, and other officials from Manchester and East Hartford.

Dozens gathered in Manchester in June after a racial incident there. Police arrested two men who were accused of yelling racial slurs at three Black teenagers who were riding their bikes down Main Street and stealing one of the teen’s bikes.

In Bloomfield, police have made an arrest after an investigation into a complaint about a man directing racial slurs at an 8-year-old boy at a local pawn shop .

Bloomfield protesters gathered together on the Town Green on Saturday to express their frustrations following two race-related incidents.

There was second incident in Bloomfield after a candle-light vigil where a man said a white male pulled a gun on him.