Governor to Hold News Conference on Ansonia Development This Afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference in Ansonia this afternoon to make an announcement about an economic development project.

Lamont and State Rep. Kara Rochelle will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to make an announcement about the development of land in downtown Ansonia to boost economic development in the region, according to the governor’s office.

It will be held outside a former factory building at 35 North Main St.

Earlier this week, Rochelle announced that she secured $500,000 help fund the demolition of the partially collapsed industrial building and said the state bond commission, which is meeting on July 21, must authorize the funding during its meeting.

"This project is critical for Ansonia and the Lower Naugatuck Valley's long-term economic growth and despite the challenging financial circumstances our state faces, I am incredibly appreciative and thankful Governor Ned Lamont sees the value in investing in economic development opportunities in our region, which I have advocated passionately for on behalf of the hardworking people of Ansonia and Derby," Rochelle said in a statement.