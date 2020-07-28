Governor to Make Announcement on Improving Remote Learning in CT

As school districts prepare to start the school year with precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor will be in Waterbury this afternoon to talk about ways the state intends to improve remote learning.

The school year changed for students statewide in March as the governor closed down school buildings and students went home to learn remotely for the remainder of the school year.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. in Waterbury to make an announcement about state investments to improve remote learning for the upcoming school year in districts statewide, particularly in those that are under-resourced, according to the governor’s office.

On Monday, Lamont discussed the coming school year during his afternoon briefing and said some school districts may start the school year with a hybrid plan, allowing half of their students to return to in-person learning, while the other half learn remotely.

School districts were required to submit plans by the end of last week on reopening schools in the fall.

After hearing from 231 school districts, most students and teachers are expecting to return to the classroom this fall, according to the governor. He said that some cities, such as New Haven and Danbury, that have more crowded schools might be inclined to begin the year with a hybrid plan.

On Monday, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities announced a partnership with Dalio Education to help decrease the digital divide.

Leaders there say it will take federal and state support, but Connecticut can’t wait.

“There’s a lot that municipal leaders can do today to work with their communities to take concrete steps to close it,” Andrew Ferguson, chief education officer of Dalio Philanthropies, said Monday.

Over the next few weeks, the organization will bring together community partners in cities and towns to work with leaders on closing the digital divide, to improve education and quality of life.

“This is obviously about the digital divide and how it’s been highlighted through education, but for us it’s much more than that,” Joe DeLong, executive director of Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, said in a statement. “It’s also about how people apply for jobs, it’s also about how people work from home.”

The 2 p.m. news conference will be held at Waterbury Arts Magnet School.